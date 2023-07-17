Advertise with Us
MPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in Whitehaven apartment complex shooting

The scene on Scenic Pines Drive
The scene on Scenic Pines Drive(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting at the Highland Meadows Apartments in Whitehaven on Monday.

At 4:56 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Scenic Pines Court, where three shooting victims were found.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man is in critical condition, and a woman is in non-critical condition.

Police have one man detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

