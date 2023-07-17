Advertise with Us
MFD employee charged with assault

Marquavis Ingram
Marquavis Ingram(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Fire Department employee faces assault charges after an arrest Monday.

Memphis police officers were called to a home on Gaywinds Avenue on Sunday night where a woman called and said her sister was in an argument with the man she lives with, Marquavis Ingram.

The woman told police she attempted to leave the home, but Ingram blocked the door and didn’t let her leave.

According to the police affidavit, Ingram grabbed her by the hair and pulled it before placing a gun to her neck.

She was able to escape and use a neighbor’s phone to call for help.

That’s when the woman’s family members arrive to defuse the situation.

Witnesses say Ingram pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the woman and her two family members.

Police were then called, and Ingram was taken into custody.

Ingram says he never pointed a gun, made threats or harmed anyone.

He’s charged with aggravated assault.

Memphis Fire Department confirmed Ingram is an employee and that an investigation is being conducted, but declined further comment.

