Memphis is backdrop for Drake’s latest music video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is heavily featured in the new music video by Young Thug and Drake.

The video was released Monday and features shots of Drake in Memphis, filmed while the rapper was in town last month.

It features Drake and company at Railgarten, in front of their “Roller Skate for Health” sign above the outdoor stage.

The video is for the song “Oh U Went” off of the album “Business is Business,” which was released earlier this year.

You can watch the new video here:

