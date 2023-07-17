Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Memphis is backdrop for Drake’s latest music video

Railgarten in Cooper-Young
Railgarten in Cooper-Young(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is heavily featured in the new music video by Young Thug and Drake.

The video was released Monday and features shots of Drake in Memphis, filmed while the rapper was in town last month.

It features Drake and company at Railgarten, in front of their “Roller Skate for Health” sign above the outdoor stage.

The video is for the song “Oh U Went” off of the album “Business is Business,” which was released earlier this year.

You can watch the new video here:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

Chuck E. Cheese will invest $1.1M in renovations for both fun centers in the Memphis area.
Chuck E. Cheese to invest $1.1M in both Memphis area locations
Future performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, January 19,...
Future cancels Memphis show
901 Now: Memphis Music Room offers unique space for local arts community
Dr. Regina N. Bradley
Hip-hop scholar visits Rhodes College to discuss local influence on genre