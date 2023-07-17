Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man charged with murder after deadly Memphis apartment shooting

Chaddarius Peoples, 24
Chaddarius Peoples, 24(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been charged with fatally shooting a man inside a Memphis apartment complex Friday.

Early Friday morning, Memphis police responded to a shooting at Scenic Hills Apartments off New Allen Road, where a man was found inside a unit suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chaddarius Peoples, 24, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police spoke with Peoples’ mother, who lives in the apartment where the deadly shooting occurred and called 911, according to the arrest affidavit.

She said she was in her bedroom when she heard several gunshots. She said she came out of her room and went into the room across the hall, where she saw Peoples holding a handgun and the victim lying on the floor, unresponsive.

The woman’s other son told police that he was asleep in the room where the victim was shot. He said he was awakened by gunshots and saw his brother standing over the victim with a gun.

Officers found Peoples near the entrance of the apartment complex walking east on Felton and placed him into custody.

Peoples was transported to Methodist North Hospital for medical clearance.

Hours later, an officer standing guard in Peoples’ hospital room said Peoples made a “spontaneous utterance” saying he walked into the room where the victim was and shot him in the face.

No motive was listed in the affidavit. The victim’s relationship with Peoples was never clarified.

Records indicate Peoples has had no prior arrests.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

Judge maintains decision in Alicia Franklin lawsuit
US Attorney’s Office, other law enforcement cracking down on Glock switch crimes
US Attorney’s Office, other law enforcement cracking down on Glock switch crimes
Spencer's Forecast