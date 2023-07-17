Man charged with murder after deadly Memphis apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been charged with fatally shooting a man inside a Memphis apartment complex Friday.

Early Friday morning, Memphis police responded to a shooting at Scenic Hills Apartments off New Allen Road, where a man was found inside a unit suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chaddarius Peoples, 24, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police spoke with Peoples’ mother, who lives in the apartment where the deadly shooting occurred and called 911, according to the arrest affidavit.

She said she was in her bedroom when she heard several gunshots. She said she came out of her room and went into the room across the hall, where she saw Peoples holding a handgun and the victim lying on the floor, unresponsive.

The woman’s other son told police that he was asleep in the room where the victim was shot. He said he was awakened by gunshots and saw his brother standing over the victim with a gun.

Officers found Peoples near the entrance of the apartment complex walking east on Felton and placed him into custody.

Peoples was transported to Methodist North Hospital for medical clearance.

Hours later, an officer standing guard in Peoples’ hospital room said Peoples made a “spontaneous utterance” saying he walked into the room where the victim was and shot him in the face.

No motive was listed in the affidavit. The victim’s relationship with Peoples was never clarified.

Records indicate Peoples has had no prior arrests.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court Tuesday.

