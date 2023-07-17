Man arrested with car theft, assault at Midtown gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man has been arrested and charged with car theft and aggravated assault on July 3, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jukobi Bell, 21, is charged with theft of property and aggravated assault.

At 4:00 p.m., the victim told police he was putting air in his car at a Circle K gas station on 1834 Madison Avenue.

Bell then entered the victim’s vehicle and started to drive away.

The victim attempted to stop Bell from stealing his vehicle by leaning on the hood and banging on the window.

Bell continued to drive away and the victim fell into the street, injuring his head, arms, and legs, according to police.

On July 12, the victim identified Bell in a six-person photo lineup.

