Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man arrested with car theft, assault at Midtown gas station, police say

Jukobi Bell
Jukobi Bell(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man has been arrested and charged with car theft and aggravated assault on July 3, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jukobi Bell, 21, is charged with theft of property and aggravated assault.

At 4:00 p.m., the victim told police he was putting air in his car at a Circle K gas station on 1834 Madison Avenue.

Bell then entered the victim’s vehicle and started to drive away.

The victim attempted to stop Bell from stealing his vehicle by leaning on the hood and banging on the window.

Bell continued to drive away and the victim fell into the street, injuring his head, arms, and legs, according to police.

On July 12, the victim identified Bell in a six-person photo lineup.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

Marquavis Ingram
MFD employee charged with assault
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: hazy sunshine Monday; building heat through mid-week
Airport Authority to build new terminal for Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington
Airport Authority to build new terminal for Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington
Jersey Mike's Subs
Jersey Mike’s Subs to open new location in Memphis