Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy

FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York,...
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17.(Charles Sykes | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child.

The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, according to Page Six. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.” Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “Coming soon.”

She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Shammas since last year.

The “Freaky Friday” actor was once a tabloid mainstay, but now keeps a lower public profile. She has returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and is starring in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say
John W Dietrich
FedEx names new vice president, CFO