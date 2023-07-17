Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Judge maintains decision in Alicia Franklin lawsuit

Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner hears from Tannera Gibson with the City of...
Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner hears from Tannera Gibson with the City of Memphis in a special motion hearing Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the case filed by Alica Franklin alleging a proper investigation into her 2021 rape would have prevented Eliza Fletcher's murder.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, a Shelby County judge denied the motion to reinstate Alicia Franklin’s lawsuit against the City of Memphis despite new evidence.

Franklin sued the City of Memphis in September 2022, saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her 2021 sexual assault by the accused kidnapped and killer Cleotha Henderson, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive.

Franklin’s rape kit sat on a shelf for 11 months, going untested until days after Fletcher’s abduction, and returned as a match for Henderson the same day the missing mother’s body was found.

Eliza (Wellford) Fletcher
Eliza (Wellford) Fletcher(University of Memphis Women's Soccer Twitter)

The apartment complex where police say the rape occurred is the same where Henderson was arrested after Fletcher’s murder, and where police said the car used in her abduction was found.

Franklin’s case was dismissed in March by Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner on a technicality. State law provides immunity for government employees accused of being reckless or gross negligence.

In the amended suit, Franklin and her attorneys alleged the Memphis Police Department failed to arrest Henderson even when they had outstanding warrants, his cell phone number, name and knew where he was staying.

In a new affidavit that was submitted to the court, Henderson’s girlfriend Gwendolyn Brown said she was told by a Memphis police detective a day after Franklin’s rape that her boyfriend was the “key suspect” in the assault and that she was wanted for questioning.

Brown said the detective told her if Henderson was present, they’d have to arrest him due to outstanding warrants.

According to the affidavit, Brown believes the detective recorded their conversation. She said Henderson confronted her later about speaking to police.

Franklin’s attorneys allege MPD was protecting Henderson before and after Franklin’s rape.

Cleotha Henderson
Cleotha Henderson(Memphis Police Department)

In Monday’s hearing, Judge Wagner stated that when presenting the amending complaint, it shouldn’t be used to raise new, previously untried, or unasserted theories or legal arguments.

Judge Wagner said the affidavit fails to show the impact of the argument that the city failed to investigate Franklin’s case. She added that it may impact a claim of negligence or the possibility of recklessness, but it doesn’t establish a special duty under the public duty doctrine.

Franklin’s legal team plans to file an appeal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

Memphis police at a crime scene
MPD: 1 juvenile dead after shooting on Wild Rye Lane
Railgarten in Cooper-Young
Memphis is backdrop for Drake’s latest music video
Chuck E. Cheese will invest $1.1M in renovations for both fun centers in the Memphis area.
Chuck E. Cheese to invest $1.1M in both Memphis area locations
Jukobi Bell
Man arrested with car theft, assault at Midtown gas station, police say