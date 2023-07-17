Jersey Mike’s Subs to open new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Jersey Mike’s Subs will open a new location in Memphis.
The new location will open Wednesday, July 19, at 7801 Winchester Road.
Franchise owner Bret Dunnaway will have a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23 to support Saving Lost Kids.
Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 donation to Saving Lost Kids in exchange for a regular sub.
The restaurant will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week.
