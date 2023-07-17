Jersey Mike’s Subs to open new location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Jersey Mike’s Subs will open a new location in Memphis.

The new location will open Wednesday, July 19, at 7801 Winchester Road.

Franchise owner Bret Dunnaway will have a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23 to support Saving Lost Kids.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 donation to Saving Lost Kids in exchange for a regular sub.

We are very excited to bring a Jersey Mike’s Subs to the Memphis community. During our grand opening, we are partnering with Saving Lost Kids, an organization dedicated to saving missing, exploited, & trafficked children through awareness, education, prevention, unification, & practical solutions. We are so grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the community and look forward to serving you the best submarine sandwich on the planet.”

The restaurant will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week.

