Jersey Mike’s Subs to open new location in Memphis

Jersey Mike's Subs
Jersey Mike's Subs(WEAU)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Jersey Mike’s Subs will open a new location in Memphis.

The new location will open Wednesday, July 19, at 7801 Winchester Road.

Franchise owner Bret Dunnaway will have a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23 to support Saving Lost Kids.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 donation to Saving Lost Kids in exchange for a regular sub.

The restaurant will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week.

MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Airport Authority to build new terminal for Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington
Apartment complex caught fire in Oakhaven
MPD: 1 dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
