First Alert Forecast: hazy sunshine Monday; building heat through mid-week

MONDAY: A typical way to kick off the new work week across the Mid-South – featuring a mix of clouds and sun, typical July heat and humidity and a few storm chances will all be in play. What will be atypical is lingering wildfire smoke from eastern Canada, though, that will be more of an issue early on ahead of a wind shift that will help to push temperatures and humidity level up in the coming days. Expect highs in the lower 90s, lows in the middle 70s under partly clear skies.

TUESDAY: An advancing upper ridge will nudge its way into the Mid-South, helping to push temperatures above average through mid-week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm into the lower to middle 90s, ‘feels like’ temperatures will make a run for 105 by the peak heating of the day. A few pop-up storms could slide down the eastern extent of the coverage area by the end of the day, but most will stay dry. Under partly clear skies, we’ll only fall back to the upper 70s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The heat will hit its stride Wednesday as highs run toward the middle to upper 90s – feeling closer to 110, thanks to the humidity levels. Humidity levels remaining so high could spark a random storm, though most will stay dry. Gradually, the heat will relax as the ridge begins to back away from the region. Scattered storms return late Thursday into Friday as highs come back down from the middle 90s Thursday to near 90 Friday; upper 80s by the weekend. Most of the weekend looks to be bright and dry – though, a few showers and storms could impact areas south of I-40 early Saturday as the front slips farther south, ushering a brief push of drier air across the region.

