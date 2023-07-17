A few storms this evening and continued hot and steamy this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Partly cloudy, hot and humid through sunset with temperatures in the 80s to around 90. A few storms could form in southeast Missouri this evening, dropping toward the southeast - bringing a risk of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty wind or hail from 6-10 PM. Highest chance is in northeast AR and northwest TN.

TONIGHT: After the few storms fade, expect partial clearing with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures heat up into the low to mid 90s, ‘feels like’ temperatures will likely hot or exceed 105 by afternoon. A few pop-up storms could slide down the eastern extent of the coverage area by the end of the day, but most will stay dry. We’ll only fall back to the upper 70s by Tuesday night.

REST OF THE WEEK: The heat will hit its stride Wednesday as highs hit the mid to upper 90s. It will feel like 105-110. Humidity levels remaining so high could spark a random storm, though most will stay dry. The heat will back down late week as a cold front approaches. Scattered storms return late Thursday into Friday as highs come back down from the mid 90s Thursday to near 90 Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look “less hot”, though a few showers and storms could impact areas south of I-40 early Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.