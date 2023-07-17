Advertise with Us
FedEx names new vice president, CFO

John W Dietrich
John W Dietrich(FedEx)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx announced a new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

John W. Dietrich will fill both roles effective August 1.

Dietrich takes over with experience as Chief Executive Officer for Atlas Air Worldwide.

The former CFO and Vice President Michael Lenz will transition out of his role and remain with the company as a senior advisor until the end of 2023.

Click here to read more of the changes within FedEx leadership.

