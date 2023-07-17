Chuck E. Cheese to invest $1.1M in both Memphis area locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Chuck E. Cheese announced it will invest in renovations for both fun centers in the Memphis area.

The investments will go into physical infrastructure, technology upgrades to its entertainment and live shows with Chuck E. Cheese and Freinds, and the professional development of its employees and managers.

“Every one of the Memphis fun centers is now fully upgraded, and our guests can enjoy the exciting new experience that takes Chuck E. Cheese to the next level for family fun. This investment reflects our strong belief in Memphis, our strategic drive for sustainable long-term growth, and will empower us to meet the evolving demands of our guests. We will continue to provide innovative entertainment that delivers a wholesome, exciting, and fun experience -for families with young children.”

The capital budget is largely dedicated to the following important initiatives:

Infrastructure Development:: Investing in renovating and extending Memphis’ two fun centers to allow additional capacity, more games, a brighter environment, and more current enhancements.

Product and Menu Innovation: The CapEx investment also feeds marketing, promotion, research, and development initiatives aimed at providing new and improved products and services.

Talent Acquisition and Training: Recruiting top talent and offering comprehensive training programs to empower employees.

