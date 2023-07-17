Advertise with Us
Chuck E. Cheese to invest $1.1M in both Memphis area locations

Chuck E. Cheese will invest $1.1M in renovations for both fun centers in the Memphis area.
Chuck E. Cheese will invest $1.1M in renovations for both fun centers in the Memphis area.(PRNewswire)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Chuck E. Cheese announced it will invest in renovations for both fun centers in the Memphis area.

The investments will go into physical infrastructure, technology upgrades to its entertainment and live shows with Chuck E. Cheese and Freinds, and the professional development of its employees and managers.

The capital budget is largely dedicated to the following important initiatives:

Infrastructure Development:: Investing in renovating and extending Memphis’ two fun centers to allow additional capacity, more games, a brighter environment, and more current enhancements.

Product and Menu Innovation: The CapEx investment also feeds marketing, promotion, research, and development initiatives aimed at providing new and improved products and services.

Talent Acquisition and Training: Recruiting top talent and offering comprehensive training programs to empower employees.

For more information about the nearest fun center in Memphis visit click here.

