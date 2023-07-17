Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Best Life: Bad habits that impact your brain

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - More than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia and that number is expected to rise in the coming years.

A new study is showing some very specific habits that may be impacting your brain.

It’s normal to forget some things, but some of your bad habits may be causing you to become more forgetful.

We know a diet high in fats and carbs is bad for our bodies, but new research shows it may be bad for our brains too, especially fried foods.

They’re full of oxidized fats, which can cause inflammation and have been linked to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Not getting enough sunlight can also impact your brain. Data from Epidemiological Studies suggest a link between low levels of vitamin D and neurodegenerative diseases.

Most importantly, if you want to protect your brain, kick any smoking habit altogether. Smoking increases the risk of vascular problems including stroke, brain bleeds, and dementia.

In a new study published in BMJ, scientists identified habits that slowed the rate of memory decline.

They stated to first, stay active by getting at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

The next healthy factor is a diet that includes appropriate daily amounts of at least seven of the 12 food items.

These items include fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, dairy products, salt, oil, eggs, cereals, legumes, nuts, and teas.

Exercising the brain was another strategy for dementia prevention. The participants in the study who reduced their cognitive risks performed brain activities like playing cards or reading at least twice a week.

Being and engaging with others at least twice a week was linked to a lower risk of dementia as well.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
Disable woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out
Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

Latest News

Best Life: Bad habits that impact your brain
Best Life: Bad habits impacting your brain
Best Life: Pet-proofing your home
Best Life: Pet-proofing your home
Best Life: Pet-proofing your home
Best Life: Pet-proofing your home
Best Life: Statin alternative to lower cholesterol
Best Life: Statin alternative to lower cholesterol