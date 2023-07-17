Advertise with Us
Apartment complex caught fire in Oakhaven

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-story apartment complex caught fire in Oakhaven.

Lake Park Townhomes located on Winchester Park Drive went into flames Monday around 2 a.m.

According to Memphis Fire Department, the fire started in multiple places: a staircase, a dumpster, and multiple points in a vacant clubhouse.

An open flame device caused the fire, said MFD.

The building was empty and no one was injured.

The damages to the building cost $120,000.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

