Apartment complex caught fire in Oakhaven
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-story apartment complex caught fire in Oakhaven.
Lake Park Townhomes located on Winchester Park Drive went into flames Monday around 2 a.m.
According to Memphis Fire Department, the fire started in multiple places: a staircase, a dumpster, and multiple points in a vacant clubhouse.
An open flame device caused the fire, said MFD.
The building was empty and no one was injured.
The damages to the building cost $120,000.
