MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-story apartment complex caught fire in Oakhaven.

Lake Park Townhomes located on Winchester Park Drive went into flames Monday around 2 a.m.

According to Memphis Fire Department, the fire started in multiple places: a staircase, a dumpster, and multiple points in a vacant clubhouse.

An open flame device caused the fire, said MFD.

The building was empty and no one was injured.

The damages to the building cost $120,000.

