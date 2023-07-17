Airport Authority to build new terminal for Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A new construction project will replace Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) approved the $2.5 million project that will double the square footage of the terminal.

MSCAA plans to build a 2,400-square-foot facility with a 4,950-square-foot terminal.

Construction is set to start in late summer 2023 and is expected to be completed fall of 2024.

Charles W. Baker Airport is a general aviation airport that primarily serves private and business pilots, helicopters, and other non-commercial aircraft.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.