Airport Authority to build new terminal for Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington(Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A new construction project will replace Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) approved the $2.5 million project that will double the square footage of the terminal.

MSCAA plans to build a 2,400-square-foot facility with a 4,950-square-foot terminal.

Construction is set to start in late summer 2023 and is expected to be completed fall of 2024.

Charles W. Baker Airport is a general aviation airport that primarily serves private and business pilots, helicopters, and other non-commercial aircraft.

