A typical summer day today however dangerous heat will return this week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Some areas of fog this morning, but that will end as we get more sunshine. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and it will feel like a typical summer day but this week temperatures and humidity levels will rise. By Tuesday temperatures will climb into the mid 90s and then soar into the upper 90s midweek. “Feels like” temperatures will return to the triple digits and rain chances will be low this week with a slightly better chance Friday.

SUNDAY: Patchy fog, early then partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and light northwest winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, lows in the lower 70s and a light wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will be minimal, but a slight chance will be possible Thursday. Friday will feature cooler temperatures, with low 90s along with a chance of showers and storms.

