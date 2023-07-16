Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Big3 arrived in Memphis for the first time on Saturday, and they brought Tony Allen back to his old stomping grounds as part of it.

The last time “The Grindfather” played a basketball game at FedExForum was October 2017. Nearly six years later, he made his return playing for 3′s Company in the traveling league created by Ice Cube full of former NBA players.

“It’s a lot of fun, you know I’m back home, home crowd,” Allen said. “Unfortunately we ain’t get the win, but it’s always fun to be around the guys, some of my co-workers from back in the day. Once you’re a part of that fraternity, it’s always good to be around those type of guys.”

The highlight of his Big3 debut came in the first half. In the league, once a half, a team can challenge a foul call and set up a one-on-one possession with a 10-second shot clock called “Bring the Fire”.

That scenario came to life when Allen was matched up with former Milwaukee Bucks big man Larry Sanders. Allen put the clamps on him and made sure to remind everyone he’s still First-Team All-Defense.

“I always loved defending the perimeter,” Allen said. “So once I got the stop, you knew what was coming: First Team All-Defense.

“Having a big play like that, hearing the crowd roar, it means grit and grind still in the building. Once something happens like that, it’s always fun, it’s a love for the game and man I’m thankful for Ice Cube giving me an opportunity to come out here and hoop.”

Allen left the door open for more Big3 appearances in the future, but said right now he’s only under a two-game contract.

