MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead.
Around 3:32 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle near Murray Hill Lane.
When officers arrived, they discovered that one mane has suffered a gunshot wound.
The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No word yet on potential suspects.
