MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead.

Around 3:32 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle near Murray Hill Lane.

When officers arrived, they discovered that one mane has suffered a gunshot wound.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on potential suspects.

