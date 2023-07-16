MPD: I dead after shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead.

Around 3:32 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Humphrey Oaks Circle near Murray Hill Lane.

When officers arrived, they discovered that one mane has suffered a gunshot wound.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on potential suspects.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.