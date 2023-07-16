MPD: 1 dead after fatal crash on Ketchum Road
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department informs the public of a crash that left one dead.
On July 15, officers responded to a crash on Ketchum Road near Lindberg Road.
When police arrived, they discovered that it was a two-vehicle collision.
One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
