Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD: 1 dead after fatal crash on Ketchum Road

MPD: 1 dead after fatal crash on Ketchum Road
MPD: 1 dead after fatal crash on Ketchum Road(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department informs the public of a crash that left one dead.

On July 15, officers responded to a crash on Ketchum Road near Lindberg Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that it was a two-vehicle collision.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes backup on I-40 bridge
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-40
Amanda Perry and her six newly-adopted children
‘By any means necessary,’ Mississippi mom determined to adopt 6 siblings
Samuel Roy Jr. and Tiffany Roy
‘Cases like this are sickening’: Tipton Co. couple charged with abusing 6-year-old daughter, 3-week-old puppies
2 people were killed in a fatal crash, officer accused of speeding
Former police officer wants no jail time for crash that killed 2 people; families outraged
Eva Ward, DeSoto woman charged for embezzlement
Hernando city employee indicted for embezzlement

Latest News

Sunday will trend drier and slightly cooler. Excessive heat is back in the picture as we head...
Hazy and drier conditions for Sunday
Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams Fed-Ex Forum; 'Thanks for nothing'
Memphis police at a crime scene
MPD: 1 juvenile dead after shooting on Wild Rye Lane
Sunday will trend drier and slightly cooler. Excessive heat is back in the picture as we head...
Drier conditions for the rest of the weekend