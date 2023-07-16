MPD: 1 dead after fatal crash on Ketchum Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department informs the public of a crash that left one dead.

On July 15, officers responded to a crash on Ketchum Road near Lindberg Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that it was a two-vehicle collision.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

