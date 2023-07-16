MPD: 1 dead, 4 critically injured after shooting on Ridgemont Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that multiple victims wounded and one dead.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Ridgemont Avenue near Merlcrest Cove.

When MPD arrived, they discovered five victims had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where one victim was later pronounced dead.

There are two possible suspects,both male and wore masks to cover their faces.

