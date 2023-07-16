Man killed in Berclair shooting
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:24 p.m. on Macon Road.
The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.
