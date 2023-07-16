Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis police a 28-year-old woman with cerebral palsy was attacked by two of her neighbor’s dogs Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on Gilford Drive, near Riverdale Road around 4:00 PM.

Police also told our newsroom the two dogs were “bully breeds.”

The victim, and her family, told Action News 5 they were “pit bulls.”

“I thought I was fixing to die,” said Kelly Hughes when we spoke with her Saturday afternoon. “People just need to keep their dogs on a leash.”

The victim’s mother, Freddie Hughes, said she believes her daughter would’ve died, too, if it wasn’t for the quick actions of an unknown bystander who just happened to witness the attack.

“I’m so thankful to that man for saving my baby’s life,” said Freddie. “She has Cerebral Palsy and this is so hard on her.”

According to neighbors and police, Memphis Animal Services removed the dogs from the home and the owners were issued a citation.

However, while our crew was on the scene they heard dogs barking inside of the garage belonging to the owners of the animals who attacked the 28-year-old.

“I’m happy there are two dogs I don’t have to worry about,” Freddie said. “But those are deadly dogs. My neighbor hasn’t even come to say sorry or to check on my daughter. I don’t think he needs to have an animal.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash causes backup on I-40 bridge
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-40
Amanda Perry and her six newly-adopted children
‘By any means necessary,’ Mississippi mom determined to adopt 6 siblings
Samuel Roy Jr. and Tiffany Roy
‘Cases like this are sickening’: Tipton Co. couple charged with abusing 6-year-old daughter, 3-week-old puppies
Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
2 people were killed in a fatal crash, officer accused of speeding
Former police officer wants no jail time for crash that killed 2 people; families outraged

Latest News

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Famed rapper Ice Cube slams FedEx Forum; ‘Thanks for nothing’
Former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen after playing in a Big3 game at FedExForum on July 15, 2023.
Tony Allen makes return to Memphis with Big3
MPD: 1 dead, 4 critically injured after shooting on Ridgemont Avenue
MPD: 1 dead, 4 critically injured after shooting on Ridgemont Avenue
Local leaders and law enforcement come together for gun violence march