Disabled woman who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls is speaking out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis police a 28-year-old woman with cerebral palsy was attacked by two of her neighbor’s dogs Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on Gilford Drive, near Riverdale Road around 4:00 PM.

Police also told our newsroom the two dogs were “bully breeds.”

The victim, and her family, told Action News 5 they were “pit bulls.”

“I thought I was fixing to die,” said Kelly Hughes when we spoke with her Saturday afternoon. “People just need to keep their dogs on a leash.”

The victim’s mother, Freddie Hughes, said she believes her daughter would’ve died, too, if it wasn’t for the quick actions of an unknown bystander who just happened to witness the attack.

“I’m so thankful to that man for saving my baby’s life,” said Freddie. “She has Cerebral Palsy and this is so hard on her.”

According to neighbors and police, Memphis Animal Services removed the dogs from the home and the owners were issued a citation.

However, while our crew was on the scene they heard dogs barking inside of the garage belonging to the owners of the animals who attacked the 28-year-old.

“I’m happy there are two dogs I don’t have to worry about,” Freddie said. “But those are deadly dogs. My neighbor hasn’t even come to say sorry or to check on my daughter. I don’t think he needs to have an animal.”

