Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Woman strikes man with glass vase, charged with assault, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a woman for hitting a man with a glass vase and knocking him unconscious.

On June 13, Precious Whitfield, 19, was at her home on Lorraine Road with her dogs loose in the front yard.

According to police, the victim and his friend stopped by the home to get their car repaired.

The victim informed Whitfield that his friend was afraid of dogs.

Whitfield refused to put her dogs away which led to an argument with the victim.

The argument became physical when the victim ran away from the dogs in the yard and entered the home.

Police say that Whitfield then proceeded to pick up a glass vase and strike the victim in the head, knocking him unconscious.

When the victim gained consciousness, Whitfield was still combative and attempted to stab him, injuring his left hand.

The victim sustain injuries from the incident according to police.

Whitfield was taken into police custody and now facing an aggravated assault charge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Campbell Clinic to increase security at all locations in wake of fatal shooting
Larry Pickens (L) and Dr. Benjamin Mauck (R)
Police report gives new details on Collierville clinic shooting
Larry Pickens
Suspect warned about trespassing in another Campbell Clinic, police say
Crash causes backup on I-40 bridge
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-40
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed

Latest News

Woman strikes man with glass vase, charged with assault, police say
Campbell Clinic shooting suspect had criminal history expunged
Wilder Youth Development Center to get security upgrades
Samuel Roy Jr. and Tiffany Roy
‘Cases like this are sickening’: Tipton Co. couple charged with abusing 6-year-old daughter, 3-week-old puppies