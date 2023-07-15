Woman strikes man with glass vase, charged with assault, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a woman for hitting a man with a glass vase and knocking him unconscious.

On June 13, Precious Whitfield, 19, was at her home on Lorraine Road with her dogs loose in the front yard.

According to police, the victim and his friend stopped by the home to get their car repaired.

The victim informed Whitfield that his friend was afraid of dogs.

Whitfield refused to put her dogs away which led to an argument with the victim.

The argument became physical when the victim ran away from the dogs in the yard and entered the home.

Police say that Whitfield then proceeded to pick up a glass vase and strike the victim in the head, knocking him unconscious.

When the victim gained consciousness, Whitfield was still combative and attempted to stab him, injuring his left hand.

The victim sustain injuries from the incident according to police.

Whitfield was taken into police custody and now facing an aggravated assault charge.

