Things to know before the Nashville Beyoncé concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Soon, fans will sing Beyoncé's name as she performs in Nashville on Saturday.

But before fans make their way to Nissan Stadium, there are some things to know ahead of time:

Driving/Drop-off:

For fans that are driving, parking lots open at 1 p.m. for Nissan Stadium. If you haven’t bought a parking pass ahead of time, all on-site stadium parking is currently sold out.

Rideshare options are available, and pickup and drop-off locations will be at Lot E.

Gate Times:

For VIP guests, BeyHive and Club Renaissance gates open at 2:30 p.m., and check-in will begin outside of Gate 6. When fans enter, a wristband will be issued for those with field access.

General gates will open at 5 p.m.

Ticketing:

All tickets and parking passes are completely mobile at Nissan Stadium. PDF and print-at-home tickets will not be accepted.

Screenshots of mobile tickets will also not be accepted. The only tickets that will be provided entry are ones that were purchased or transferred through Ticketmaster.

Before going to the stadium, fans and concertgoers should download their tickets to their phone. If anyone needs help getting the mobile tickets on their phone, they can visit the ticket windows by Gate 1 or find a mobile ticket specialist near each entrance.

“Any ticket sales are online only via Ticketmaster.com. There will be no tickets sold at the box office. The box office opens at 2 p.m. on event days for customer service purposes only,” Nissan Stadium officials said.

For those who get tickets right before the show, Nissan Stadium warns fans to be cautious of counterfeit tickets.

“Ticketmaster.com is the only verified marketplace for tickets to the Beyonce - Renaissance World Tour show at Nissan Stadium. Fans should be cautious of possible counterfeit tickets when purchasing tickets from anyone outside of Ticketmaster,” Nissan Stadium officials said.

What is and is not allowed in Nissan Stadium:

Guests are “strongly encouraged” to avoid bringing bags into the stadium to get through lines faster. Fans who need to bring personal items should be familiar with the clear bag policy.

The clear bag policy states that clear bags can be no larger than 12″ by 12″ by 6″. Bags that are not transparent can be no larger than 4.5″ by 6.5″

What is allowed:

Portable phone chargers are allowed

Posters that don’t exceed 11″ by 17″ are allowed

Breast pumps are allowed, by fans should let security know before they enter. Nissan Stadium officials said the Ascension Saint Thomas Mamava pod is available for use in the Wesley Mortgage Club lobby.

Binoculars are allowed, but binocular cases cannot be bigger than 4.5″ by 6.5″.

Blankets, jackets and coats are allowed. Battery-operated clothing is also allowed

Cameras are allowed, but professional-sized zoom lenses will not be allowed. Some concerts and special events may have other restrictions or limitations on cameras and video devices. For information, they should check www.nissanstadium.com for updates.

Seat cushions that are enclosed and have no zipper.

What isn’t allowed:

Strollers

Baby seats

Umbrellas

Cigarettes, vapes, e-cigarettes and any similar product

Coolers or containers, including glass bottles, cans (aerosol and non-aerosol), thermos, hard plastic tumbler

Metal flasks, metal cigar/cigarette cases

Folding or standalone chairs

Selfie sticks

Poles or sticks of any kind

Drones, or any unmanned aircraft

Horns, whistles or other noisemakers

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Outside food and beverages

Illegal drugs or substances

Alcoholic beverage

Animals, except service animals helping guests with disabilities

Any headwear or apparel with hazardous attachments like spikes, blades, lights, etc.

Inflatable costumes

Storage lockers for oversized bags and items not allowed into the stadium will be available to rent in the Nissan Stadium parking lot. Pricing for the lockers starts at $10.

Prohibited items will be held at the stadium gates for safekeeping.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.