Some business owners say criminals are targeting Hispanic communities for cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some businesses and residents in the Parkway Village community in Memphis say criminals are targeting them.

Why? There’s one reason—cash.

One business owner says criminals are taking aim at the Hispanic community.

Maria Castro said that check cashing places are one of the lifelines in the Hispanic community. She said thieves are now taking advantage of this lifeline.

“This area has gotten really bad. I am no stranger to the violence in Memphis,” said Castro.

From American Way to Knight Arnold, several businesses in the area offer check cashing services advertised in Spanish. Castro works at Auto Plan Insurance at the corner of Cottonwood and Perkins.

”You know, it kind of upsets me when people say hate crime,” he stated, ”the way I see it every crime is a hate crime. Because somebody doesn’t come up to kill you, rob you or assault you because they love you,” said Castro.

The business serves much of the Hispanic community in Parkway Village and they look out for each other. ”Our neighbors are our customers and thankfully they keep an eye out for us,” said Castro. She said there are always robberies and shootings in the area, in many cases criminals trying to take someone’s hard-earned cash.

”Here at the store behind us, they [hispanics] come in the morning, and they wait for someone to hire them as daily labor.” Castro informed Action News 5, “Obviously, with that being said, it’s become a hub for crime because I believe there is cash on the streets,” said Castro. One of the most recent robberies was the Z-mart and food truck near Perkins and Cottonwood.

Witnesses say suspects in a stolen black vehicle robbed both places Wednesday which that situation ending in a deadly crash.

Castro said she is blessed to not have any major crime at her business, but a bullet hole that came through her business window and into her wall serves as a constant reminder of how things are. ”I know these days law enforcement are definitely out numbers in this area, but we need more presence and people need to actually do their time,” said Castro.

She believes more police presence or even one police camera could help deter criminal activity.

Castro said you can point fingers and blame whomever but it’s time for crime to stop.

”It starts at home. Let’s hold our kids, let’s love our kids and hopefully we can move forward,” said Castro.

Castro tells Action News 5 unfortunately many Hispanic victims don’t report crimes, but she encourages them to speak out against crime in the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.