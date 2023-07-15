Rain this morning then rain chances drop significantly this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain this morning, then rain chances will drop significantly for the afternoon. We can’t rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon with the heating of the day, but most will stay dry. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with only a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. The upcoming work week, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s with small chances of rain.

TODAY: Rain early then partly cloudy by afternoon. An isolated storm possible this afternoon along with highs in the upper 80s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, a stray shower possible, lows in the lower 70s and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mostly dry. A stray shower possible in north MS but the chance will be low. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. An isolated storm is possible Monday. Highs could surge into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday with minimal rain chances. Friday will feature slightly cooler temperatures, low 90s with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

