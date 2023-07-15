MPD: 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting on Wild Rye Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile in critical condition.

Around 2: 58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Wild Rye Lane near Village Grove Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered that one juvenile victim suffered a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There are currently no details on the identity of the suspect.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.