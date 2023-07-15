Advertise with Us
MPD: 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting on Wild Rye Lane

Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile in critical condition.

Around 2: 58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Wild Rye Lane near Village Grove Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered that one juvenile victim suffered a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There are currently no details on the identity of the suspect.

