Drier end to the weekend before a steamy week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few isolated storms stick around for our afternoon but will sizzle out as we head into the evening, mainly in portions of North Mississippi. Most of us will stay dry the rest of the day and see plenty of sunshine. Sunday will trend drier and slightly cooler. Excessive heat is back in the picture as we head through our next work week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s. A stray shower or storm in the evening can’t be ruled out but most will stay dry. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A much drier day with a possible stray shower into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. With humidity levels begin slightly below where they have been and winds out of the Northwest, outdoor conditions will be more pleasant for the afternoon.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A warming trend is the story for our new week ahead. Highs will be in the low 90s for Monday with isolated storms possible into the afternoon. Tuesday into Thursday is when temperatures and humid conditions increase with highs in the mid to upper 90s and ‘feels like’ values once again could top off anywhere from 105 to even above 110 for some. Rain returns for the end of the week into the weekend aiding in a break from the excessive heat.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

