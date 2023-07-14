Advertise with Us
WATCH: $3,000 in liquor stolen, destroyed in weekend smash-and-grab

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspects responsible for burglarizing a Memphis liquor store over the weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a burglary at 901 Wine & Spirits on Spottswood Avenue, where police found surveillance video showing a white Infiniti SUV smash through the back doors.

Police say five suspects went inside and took multiple cases of liquor before taking off.

Approximately $3,000 worth of liquor was reported stolen or destroyed.

Police say the suspects also occupied a black SUV.

The suspects are described as having worn black hoodies, black pants, and black gloves.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

