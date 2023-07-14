Advertise with Us
Warm and muggy with a few more showers or storms possible

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through sunset with temperatures in the 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with isolated showers or storms before sunrise in some areas. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain will end by late morning with a partly cloudy sky by afternoon. A pop storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Saturday night looks mainly dry and warm with lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mostly dry. There may be a lingering shower in north MS. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. An isolated storm is possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs could surge into the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny conditions.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

