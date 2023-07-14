Tyre Nichols’ brother previews upcoming Back2School Basketball Shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration is open for the Tyre Nichols Foundation’s Back2School Basketball Shootout.

Jamal Dupree, brother of Tyre Nichols, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what teams can expect.

He also shared more about the foundation’s mission.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.