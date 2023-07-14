Advertise with Us
Trial date set for suspects in Young Dolph murder

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith will be on trial on March 11, 2024.

A judge set that trial date for the two men Friday. They’re both accused in the murder of Young Dolph in 2021.

Johnson and Smith are two of four men charged in relation to the rapper’s murder.

Jermarcus Johnson, 26, is accused as an accessory after the fact; he pleaded guilty in June.

A fourth suspect, Jemarcus Johnson, was arrested in November and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal attempt first-degree murder.

Govan pleaded not guilty to these charges during his first court hearing on Thursday.

Along with setting a trial date, a motion for the judge to recuse himself was denied Friday.

