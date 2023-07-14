Showers & storms will continue into the afternoon then a brief lull before another batch for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms will continue into Midday then into the early afternoon for some. As storms push through they have the potential to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Activity will slow down into the afternoon and evening with the back half of our Friday being mostly dry. Highs today will try to creep up into the upper 80s, low 90s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will build overnight before showers and storms come early Saturday morning. Another warmer night with lows in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the South 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Widely scattered showers and storms will push through into the mid-morning of Saturday before a drier afternoon takes place. A stray downpour or two is possible into the afternoon but most will stay dry. Highs will top off in the low 90s with humid conditions sticking around. Sunday looking much drier with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the low 90s. Although highs will only be in the low 90s, with abundant moisture in the Mid-South, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

