NASA releases new images from James Webb Space Telescope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday marked one year since the release of the first set of breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s largest and most powerful space telescope that’s already revolutionizing astronomy.

Lee Feinberg, NASA JWST Telescope Manager joined Action News ‘s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what’s next.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.