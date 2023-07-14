Advertise with Us
NASA releases new images from James Webb Space Telescope

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday marked one year since the release of the first set of breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s largest and most powerful space telescope that’s already revolutionizing astronomy.

Lee Feinberg, NASA JWST Telescope Manager joined Action News ‘s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what’s next.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

