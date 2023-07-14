Advertise with Us
MPD: Woman’s car stolen at gunpoint at Northeast Memphis townhomes

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for robbing a woman of her car outside a townhome complex on Wednesday.

Police say at 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Glen Townhomes, where a woman told police that two men approached her as she was walking to her car, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her keys.

They then took off in the victim’s gray 2016 Nissan Rogue.

Surveillance video shows the suspects at a nearby gas station. MPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men pictured.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestopmem.org.

