MPD: Woman’s car stolen at gunpoint at Northeast Memphis townhomes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for robbing a woman of her car outside a townhome complex on Wednesday.

Police say at 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Glen Townhomes, where a woman told police that two men approached her as she was walking to her car, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her keys.

They then took off in the victim’s gray 2016 Nissan Rogue.

Surveillance video shows the suspects at a nearby gas station. MPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men pictured.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestopmem.org.

