MPD Pursuit policy raises questions about deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is digging into the Memphis Police Department’s pursuit policy after a deadly crash in Parkway Village.

Two people were killed when the stolen vehicle they were in crashed at American Way and Perkins. The driver is now behind bars.

While Action News 5 was on the scene Wednesday, several witnesses told our reporter they saw a Memphis Police squad car quote “chase” the stolen car with only their lights on.

According to MPD’s pursuit policy, emergency vehicles when responding to an emergency call or pursuing a suspected violator of the law, can run red or stop signals, and exceed the speed limit as long as the driver does not endanger life or property.

The policy also states the officer must use both blue lights and sirens prior to entering an intersection.

Failure to use this emergency equipment could result in the officer and the city being held liable for any damage caused by a traffic crash.

Witnesses to Wednesday’s accident tell us they saw police “chasing” the vehicle with only lights and no sirens.

“I saw the police chasing a black vehicle down the street with no sirens on. The black vehicle hit the white car and also hit the truck,” said Nicole Boyce a witness to the American Way and Perkins accident.

According to Memphis police, an officer saw the reportedly stolen vehicle had been involved in a three-car crash at Perkins and American Way.

Police say officers did not chase the suspect until one person got out of the crashed vehicle, ran away, and then allegedly carjacked another victim.

“It just happened so quickly, and it was like the police were already chasing him down the street. I think there should be some sort of protocol for that as well. I think after a certain limit if you are going through a busy intersection stop pursuing these kids. They are not experienced drivers. They are already doing; you know breaking the law,” said Boyce.

MPD Pursuit Policy states a lieutenant or someone with a higher rank must be notified within a minute of pursuit or the pursuit will need to stop.

It also states that pursuit is only allowed if the suspect has committed a violent felony.

Here is a list of prohibited pursuits:

VI. Vehicle Pursuits Prohibited: Vehicle pursuits will be strictly prohibited under the following circumstances:

1. When the officer knows that the suspect is wanted only for a traffic violation, a misdemeanor, or a non-violent felony.

2. When the officer has failed to obtain supervisory approval within one minute of pursuit origination.

3. When the pursuit has reached an unacceptable level, as defined in Section II of this policy. (41.2.2.a) 4. When the officer fails to activate audible (siren) and visual (blue lights) signals upon initiation of a pursuit.

5. When the pursuing police vehicle(s) is occupied by anyone other than a commissioned police officer.

6. When the officer has reason to believe that his/her police vehicle is mechanically defective or otherwise unsafe for pursuit or emergency response.

You can read MPD’s entire pursuit policy from pages 605-617.

