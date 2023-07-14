MPD: Midtown crash sends 2 women to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash in Midtown has sent two women to the hospital, according to Memphis police.

At 6:02 p.m., officers responded to East Parkway South and Avery Avenue, where one vehicle was found overturned.

Police say one victim is in critical condition, the other is non-critical.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as officers work to clear the scene.

