MPD: Midtown crash sends 2 women to hospital
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash in Midtown has sent two women to the hospital, according to Memphis police.
At 6:02 p.m., officers responded to East Parkway South and Avery Avenue, where one vehicle was found overturned.
Police say one victim is in critical condition, the other is non-critical.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as officers work to clear the scene.
