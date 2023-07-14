Advertise with Us
MPD: Man killed, 2 injured in E. Shelby Drive crash

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and two other victims are in the hospital after a crash in Southeast Memphis.

At 2:42 p.m., Memphis police responded to the crash at East Shelby Drive and Damascus Road, where one man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as officers work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

