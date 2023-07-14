MATA takes new electric bus on tour across Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is taking a new electric bus on tour across the Bluff City.

The “It’s Electric” Bus will take off on July 17 through July 18 at different locations.

In 2022, MATA received $22 million in federal grants to invest in clean electric buses.

Three electric buses are in service for MATA riders.

“MATA is committed to providing quality and efficient services to all riders. That’s why adding Clean Electric Buses to the MATA fleet was a top priority,” said Bacarra Mauldin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for MATA. “As one of the largest providers of transportation in Tennessee, it’s important that we contribute to our environment by utilizing clean energy.”

"It's Electric" tour (MATA)

MATA received 76 million investment for new infrastructure improvements

