Man steals packages from strangers’ porches, charged with theft of property, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man for stealing packages from strangers’ porches.

According to police, from August to October 2020, Jerry Lawhorn,18, stole several packages that didn’t belong to him.

Police say that Lawhorn was captured on one victim’s Ring camera stealing a package from her doorstep while she was away from her home on Ridgeway Road.

Another victim who resided in a home near Winding Birch Drive reported that their Ralph Lauren package was stolen from their front door by a man in a gray Nissan—which matched the description of the car used in the first theft.

Lawhorn was taken into police custody and is now facing a number of charges including theft of property and vandalism.

