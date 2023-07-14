Man charged with deadly shooting at Campbell Clinic had prior attempted murder charge 8 years earlier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the deadly shooting at Campbell Clinic this week, is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

On two separate occasions, Larry Pickens was booked at 201 Poplar, the last time was in 2016.



Although the incidents are not visible in the Shelby County criminal justice portal, Action News 5 has obtained a police report from Halloween night in 2016.

A woman claiming to be Pickens’ mother told police her son stabbed her husband after a verbal altercation about cleaning the house.

In the report, police found Pickens in the area of the incident with blood on his clothes and hands.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and Pickens was ultimately taken to 201 Poplar.

It’s not clear what happened next.

According to a Shelby County Criminal Court spokesperson, Pickens’ record would no longer be visible if he was arrested, but not formally charged or if his record was later expunged.

“Almost always expungement is something that agreed on both sides,” said Criminal defense attorney Michael R. Working.

Pickens was also arrested in 2014 for a domestic incident involving the same man from 2016.

A verbal argument ended with both parties grabbing weapons.

Pickens and the other man were both charged with aggravated assault.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

It also appears that the charge was dismissed as well.

Pickens remains in jail in Collierville facing first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges for the shooting death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

Collierville police confirmed that it appears Pickens purchased the gun to kill Dr. Mauck just 8 days before the shooting.

Pickens is being held on a 1.2 million dollar bond.

