Lanes closed on Miss. River Bridge

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple lanes are closed on the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported around noon on Friday.

All southbound lanes are blocked on I-55 coming into Memphis.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We are working to gather more information.

