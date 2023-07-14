Lanes closed on Miss. River Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple lanes are closed on the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported around noon on Friday.

All southbound lanes are blocked on I-55 coming into Memphis.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We are working to gather more information.

