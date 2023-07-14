Lanes closed on Miss. River Bridge
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple lanes are closed on the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported around noon on Friday.
All southbound lanes are blocked on I-55 coming into Memphis.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
We are working to gather more information.
