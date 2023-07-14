Advertise with Us
Investigators charge suspect with killing woman in Maryland 44 years ago

An arrest was made in a 44-year-old cold case killing of a woman in Maryland. (WJLA, CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, VICKIE BELK SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION, CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, say they finally solved a 44-year-old murder mystery.

They used new forensic DNA technology to make the arrest.

The victim’s family finally received answers they’ve been in search of for decades. They attended a press conference Thursday to give thanks to those involved in making the arrest and to honor Vickie Belk’s life.

Belk was 28 years old and a hard-working single parent from a well-known Alexandria, Virginia, family at the time of her death.

To then-7-year-old Lamont Belk, Vickie Belk was mom.

“I remember being disciplined, but I also remember she was always working. In fact, when we last saw her, she was going to work,” Lamont Belk said.

Her body was found the next day in August 1979 in Charles County. Investigators said she was raped and shot.

For the last 44 years, the suspect in Vickie Belk’s killing remained a mystery.

Vickie Belk’s family, never forgetting, created a foundation in her name that has since awarded scholarships to more than 100 students.

New DNA technology linked 63-year-old Andre Taylor to Vickie Belk’s death.

Taylor is now charged with murder and rape.

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said a cold case is now solved.

“We never stop, we never give up and we will always search for ways to solve crimes. Today is a clear illustration of that,” Berry said.

Taylor was jailed at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

“I think it’s very comforting to know that someone is going to potentially be held responsible for this and that it wasn’t someone that she knew or that we knew. The grief will always be there, but I think the healing is just a little bit more progressed,” Lamont Belk said.

This is not the first time Taylor has been in jail. He was previously charged with murder in 1980 and in 1989.

