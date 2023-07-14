Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 23

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Are police officers given special treatment when they are suspects in family violence incidents? “Shielded” is a four-part series that uncovers cases where an officer in an alleged domestic dispute was treated much differently than similar suspects. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, data shows they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We also look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Shielded Parts 1 & 2: Domestic violence incidents are some of the most dangerous calls for police. But what happens when the suspect is an officer? We look at a case in Georgia of a police lieutenant whose family violence charges vanished without explanation.

Shielded Part 3: Every year more than 10 million Americans are abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Victims call the police desperate for help, but in one case the officer responding to the call was someone else’s abuser. We spoke with the survivor who saw those two worlds collide.

Shielded Part 4: How does the justice system treat domestic violence suspects when they’re also police officers? This investigation looks at cases where cops were the primary aggressors in family violence incidents. Oftentimes, they’re not arrested. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns.

Watching Your Wallet – Debt Avalanche: According to a new NerdWallet study, the average U.S. household owes about $7,500 in revolving credit card debt, up 28% from last year. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa takes a closer look at a popular way to pay down your credit cards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Campbell Clinic to increase security at all locations in wake of fatal shooting
Larry Pickens (L) and Dr. Benjamin Mauck (R)
Police report gives new details on Collierville clinic shooting
Larry Pickens
Suspect warned about trespassing in another Campbell Clinic, police say
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed
Police are searching for the following four suspects after a woman was injured in a shooting...
MPD searches for suspects after woman shot in Exxon parking lot

Latest News

The Blue Note bourbon tasting room had its grand opening July 14, 2023.
Blue Note opens bourbon tasting room in Memphis
The Blue Note bourbon tasting room had its grand opening July 14, 2023.
Blue Note bourbon tasting room
Police say the two men pictured are suspected of robbing a woman of her car at gunpoint...
MPD: Woman’s car stolen at gunpoint at Northeast Memphis townhomes
MPD: Woman’s car stolen at gunpoint at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Man charged with theft of property, steals packages from strangers' homes, police say
Man steals packages from strangers’ porches, charged with theft of property, police say