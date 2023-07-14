Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how changes are coming to the U.S. Citizenship Test that could impact those with limited English skills.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

