Lanes open on I-40 after crash investigation

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigated a crash on the Hernando Desoto Bridge on Friday morning.

The wreck occurred around 2 a.m. involving an 18-wheeler on I-40 heading into Arkansas.

The lanes reopened about four hours later.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this wreck.

