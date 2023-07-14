Lanes open on I-40 after crash investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigated a crash on the Hernando Desoto Bridge on Friday morning.

The wreck occurred around 2 a.m. involving an 18-wheeler on I-40 heading into Arkansas.

The lanes reopened about four hours later.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this wreck.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.