Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Hernando city employee indicted for embezzlement

Eva Ward, DeSoto woman charged for embezzlement
Eva Ward, DeSoto woman charged for embezzlement(Hernando Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Hernando city employee has been indicted for embezzlement.

Eva Ward, a bookkeeping assistant for the city of Hernando, was arrested by the Hernando Police on embezzlement charges.

According to police records, she is currently booked into the DeSoto County Jail.

No information has been released yet on the details of her case and the extent of her charges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Larry Pickens (L) and Dr. Benjamin Mauck (R)
Police report gives new details on Collierville clinic shooting
Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
Crash on I-240 near Norris Road
MPD: 2 dead, multiple injured after fatal crash, carjacking

Latest News

Judge gives Campbell Clinic murder suspect 7 days to find attorney
12-year-old, three teenagers charged in Beale Street carjacking
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Campbell Clinic to increase security at all locations in wake of fatal shooting
12-year-old, three teenagers charged in Beale Street carjacking
12-year-old, 3 teens charged in Beale Street carjacking
Derrick Miller
16-year-old makes history as first Whitehaven High student to pass barber exam