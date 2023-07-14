Hernando city employee indicted for embezzlement

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Hernando city employee has been indicted for embezzlement.

Eva Ward, a bookkeeping assistant for the city of Hernando, was arrested by the Hernando Police on embezzlement charges.

According to police records, she is currently booked into the DeSoto County Jail.

No information has been released yet on the details of her case and the extent of her charges.

