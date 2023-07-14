Former police officer wants no jail time for crash that killed 2 people; families outraged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer who stands accused of killing two people while driving at an accelerated speed wants probation instead of jail time. The victims’ families told Action News 5 they do not support this deal.

Family of the 2 victims killed in deadly crash mourn their loved ones and hope that justice will be swift (Action News 5)

“I wake up every day, every single day missing my baby,” Travis Parham confided, “and it’s hard. Sometimes it’s even hard to get up and go to work in the morning. It’s just so hard and stressful.”

Parham’s heart shattered where two white crosses sit on Walnut Grove near Timber Lake Drive in Cordova. His 19-year-old son Travis Junior and 42-year-old cousin Wallace Morris were hit and killed in June of 2021. Their car was split in half by a Dodge Charger going 114 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

The driver was off-duty Memphis police officer, Antonio Marshall. He was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and has been out on bond for the last two years.

2 people were killed in a fatal, officer accused of speeding (Action News 5)

Tuesday, July 11—while in court—Marshall’s attorney Blake Ballin stated that they intend to enter a guilty plea next month in exchange for probation, diversion, and apology letters sent to the victims’ families.

Parham’s reaction: “I feel anger. Frustration. Just disgust. I mean how could you literally kill two people and walk away? For them to say probation is like a smack in the face to all of our families.”

Parham said the former officer deserves jail time for taking two lives. He acknowledged he has not read Marshall’s apology letter and has no desire to do so. He said his family asked the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to take the case to trial.

“I’ve asked them multiple times from day one,” he said, “no plea deals. Please, no plea deals.”

Travis Junior was his first-born child. He spent the first six months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit fighting a life-threatening condition.

And now it is his father who is fighting for justice in his death.

“The DA said we’re going to do everything we can to make sure this man goes away for the crime,” said Parham, “But they failed us, it seems like. They’ve truly failed us.”

Action News 5 reached out to DA Steve Mulroy’s office for comment and did not hear back by our deadline late Thursday night.

Antonio Marshall’s next court date is August 8. It will be up to Judge Paula Skahan to decide his fate.

