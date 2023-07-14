First Alert Forecast: steamy heat & scattered storms, at times, Friday into Saturday

FRIDAY: As the upper ridge begins to buckle, a sluggish moving front will slip farther south into the region to round out the work week. This may facilitate a round or two of storms to push across the Mid-South during the day. These could feature torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds as they move through. In the wake of the storms – sunshine may break out, turning the area into a steam bath as highs make their way back toward the 80s to near 90. Another round of storms could move into the region overnight Friday into early Saturday with the front settling overhead.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With the front slipping farther south, this will help to kick up a few more storm opportunities through part of the weekend – though, we don’t anticipate a washout. Expect scattered storms, mainly early, Saturday near the boundary as it continues to trek southward. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chance look to taper off overnight and into Sunday, where we’ll rebound back to the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds with a few storms popping up.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front could kick up a few storms Monday ahead of another surge in heat and humidity levels mid-week. Highs will quickly ramp back up through the middle to, a few, upper 90s by mid-late week along sky high humidity levels that could, again, put heat stress at critical levels.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.