Collaborative shares mission to strengthen the Memphis Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Medical District Collaborative (MMDC) recently partnered with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to support the Career Launch Academy to expose high school students to career opportunities in healthcare.

President Rory Thomas joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the collaborative is working with anchor institutions to strengthen the connections, communities, and campuses in the Memphis Medical District.

